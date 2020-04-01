Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Daniel J. Wheeler, Hamilton, Ohio, assault, court costs $151.90, pursuant to Criminal Rule 5 and request of the State of Ohio, this case ordered transferred to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings. Bond continued at $1,000 unsecured appearance, no contact with Christopher Starkey.

Daniel J. Wheeler, Hamilton, Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $188.50, Nov. 21, 2019, matter came before the court, preliminary hearing with the defendant, attorney Thomas Arrington (State) and Fayette County assistant prosecutor Shawn Abbott, defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $25,000 cash surety, have no contact with Sandra Seitz.

Daniel J. Wheeler, Hamilton, Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $113.90, Nov. 21, 2019, matter came before the court, preliminary hearing with the defendant, attorney Thomas Arrington and Fayette County assistant Shawn Abbott, defendant waived right to a preliminary hearing, bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $25,000 cash surety, have no contact with Michael Seitz.

Penny S. Myers, at large, theft, fine $100, court costs $242.90, sentenced to 180 days jail, 16 days jail credit, balance suspended for 2 years; complete counseling as directed, house arrest for 60 days, report 3 times a week for four weeks, pay restitution, if any, to be determined by the probation department, stay out of Walmart, provide 40 hours community service work.

Penny S. Myers, at large, possession of drug instrument, fine $100, court costs $111.90, sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Penny S. Myers, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $111.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Sarah A. Gargyi, Bloomingburg, Ohio, tampering with evidence, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio, by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter without prejudice, upon motion of the State of Ohio, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Carrie M. Taulbee, 505 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $96.

Jacob C. Tolle, Greenfield, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $145.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Rusty A. Matthews, 810 Aspen Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $145.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Cody A. Scarberry, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, fine $100, court costs $145.90, sentenced to 150 days jail, concurrent with probation violation in two other cases.

Angel N. Navarrett, 561 Leesburg Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by March 1, 2020.

Angel N. Navarrett, 561 Leesburg Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, booster seat, fine $35, court costs $101.

Michael A. Merritt, 1025 Briar Avenue, Apt. F, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, 40 hours community service work, $150 fine and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2020 and has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Brock Melvin, Mount Sterling, Ohio, improper lane usage, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Cole M. Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, expired registration, fine $25, court costs $101.

Lexee E. Kersey, 203 Gardner Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephen T. Clark, 805 East Temple Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $25, court costs $145.

Larry J. Johnson, Greenfield, Ohio, 47/25 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Susan S. Eubanks, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda R. Dyer, Bainbridge, Ohio, 45/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.