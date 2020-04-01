Attorney General Yost issues 2019 capital crimes report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the 2019 Capital Crimes Annual Report which includes information and a procedural history on each case that has resulted in a death sentence in Ohio since 1981.

According to the report, from 1981 through 2019, a total of 143 death sentences remained active including those currently pending in state and federal courts. In 2019, six individuals received a total of seven death sentences and were added to death row.

Since 1981, Ohio has issued a total of 340 death sentences. A total of 56 death row inmates have been executed under Ohio’s current law since 1981. Over the same period, a total of 21 death row inmates have received a commutation of their death sentence to a sentence less than the death penalty.

