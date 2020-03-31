‘Two Scoops of Sugar’ opens new location

Twin sisters and co-owners of “Two Scoops of Sugar,” Jill Barry and Joan West, haven’t let the current COVID-19 pandemic halt their small business efforts of opening their bakery at a new location.

Initially, the move itself had to be delayed but the new location at 505 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H. is now open and ready for orders.

“We have been working on plans and approvals since October,” wrote Jill in an email to the Record-Herald. “Our construction process started in January. The main construction is done, but we are still working daily to finish up odds and ends.”

According to Joan, what will be missed the most from their previous location in downtown Washington C.H. are the downtown people and atmosphere.

Although the old will be missed, the new brings different opportunities. One addition the new location has that their previous location did not have is a drive-thru, which “has been a really great addition” for them, according to Jill.

A drive-thru is especially useful at this time as the sisters are currently trying to keep people out of the building due to social distancing and state guidelines.

Even though traffic is limited, Joan explained, “We have seen so many new faces this past week. So, I would say the support has been amazing so far.”

Currently, the menu hasn’t changed although there is one new addition that will be seen around Two Scoops, and that is their newest employee, Jocee.

Jill, Joan and Jocee are currently keeping the bakery open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. As they are trying to keep traffic inside the building down, orders can be made by calling 740-606-2788, going through the drive-thru or messaging their Facebook page, “Two Scoops of Sugar.”

Some ideas for ordering includes Jill’s new favorite item, the Butterscotch Scone, Joan’s classic favorite, the M&M cookie, or one of their cakes. According to the sisters, they will continue to accept cake orders until the state advises against it.

Once schools are reopened, “we are excited to see what the school year has to offer for us and get a chance to interact with the kids and staff and get to know all of them,” explained the sisters.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

