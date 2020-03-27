VFW Riders delivering 50 packages a week

The VFW Riders Post 3762 started a new service for the disabled and elderly members of Fayette County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the non-profit organization does $1,000 worth of shopping and on Saturdays delivers 50 care packages to those who have reached out requesting help. According to Duke Hanscel, the president of the VFW Riders Post 3762, they have received numerous donations to help keep the program running. One of the largest, most recent donations was approximately $9,000 worth of items for the food drive from the Harry & David store at Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville after the store manager, Kathy Ferguson Watts, called the VFW Riders and assisted with loading the items onto their trucks. Hanscel explained that several items are in “fancy” boxes and they have decided to use some of it as care packages for local health care workers at Fayette County Memorial Hospital and the Same Day Care Clinic. Due to current restrictions, community volunteers are not being utilized although monetary donations are appreciated. Contact Hanscel at 740-505-4459 or the VFW public affairs officer, Ben Everhart, at 937-366-8618.

The VFW Riders Post 3762 started a new service for the disabled and elderly members of Fayette County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the non-profit organization does $1,000 worth of shopping and on Saturdays delivers 50 care packages to those who have reached out requesting help. According to Duke Hanscel, the president of the VFW Riders Post 3762, they have received numerous donations to help keep the program running. One of the largest, most recent donations was approximately $9,000 worth of items for the food drive from the Harry & David store at Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville after the store manager, Kathy Ferguson Watts, called the VFW Riders and assisted with loading the items onto their trucks. Hanscel explained that several items are in “fancy” boxes and they have decided to use some of it as care packages for local health care workers at Fayette County Memorial Hospital and the Same Day Care Clinic. Due to current restrictions, community volunteers are not being utilized although monetary donations are appreciated. Contact Hanscel at 740-505-4459 or the VFW public affairs officer, Ben Everhart, at 937-366-8618. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_vfw2020.jpg The VFW Riders Post 3762 started a new service for the disabled and elderly members of Fayette County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the non-profit organization does $1,000 worth of shopping and on Saturdays delivers 50 care packages to those who have reached out requesting help. According to Duke Hanscel, the president of the VFW Riders Post 3762, they have received numerous donations to help keep the program running. One of the largest, most recent donations was approximately $9,000 worth of items for the food drive from the Harry & David store at Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville after the store manager, Kathy Ferguson Watts, called the VFW Riders and assisted with loading the items onto their trucks. Hanscel explained that several items are in “fancy” boxes and they have decided to use some of it as care packages for local health care workers at Fayette County Memorial Hospital and the Same Day Care Clinic. Due to current restrictions, community volunteers are not being utilized although monetary donations are appreciated. Contact Hanscel at 740-505-4459 or the VFW public affairs officer, Ben Everhart, at 937-366-8618. Courtesy photo