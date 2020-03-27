Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 24

ALARM ACTIVATION: 5:58 a.m.,1100 Lakeview Avenue, Riten Industries, Inc. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a commercial fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire and did not note the presence of any audible alarms at the time of arrival and requested a key holder to be contacted. FD was advised the system is in the process of being upgraded/replaced. FD walked the building with the plant manager and did not find any problem at the time of the check.

MARCH 23

DETECTOR CHECK: 8:17 a.m., 523 E. Temple Street – Received call from homeowner reporting the CO detector sounding and requested the house to be checked. FD did note an audible tone from the detector at the time of arrival. FD investigation did not detect any carbon-monoxide at the time of the check and found both units were past their end-of-service life. FD advised the homeowner to replace both units.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 11:05 a.m., 2101 Kenskill Avenue, Sugar Creek Packing – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, S. Fire Manual Pull Station. FD was notified while en-route, via radio, that the alarm monitoring company advised of a false alarm and to cancel.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 11:16 a.m., 2101 Kenskill Avenue, Sugar Creek Packing – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an additional fire alarm at a secondary address. FD was notified via radio just prior to arrival that the alarm monitoring company was advising the alarm was the result of a breaker issue. FD spoke with maintenance personnel whom were unaware of the second dispatched alarm. FD checked the alarm panel at the daycare and did not find any active or trouble alarms. Maintenance personnel advised FD that they believed the problem was linked to a faulty pull-station and were working to resolve the issue and have repairs made.

MARCH 20

TRANSFORMER FIRE: 11:57 a.m., Washington Waterloo Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a transformer fire. FD did not find any fire at the time of arrival, but did note the transformer was smoking. FD requested DP&L to be dispatched, secured the immediate area with caution tape and stood-by.

SMOKE REPORTED: 3:08 a.m., 1011 Leesburg Avenue – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a smell of smoke in the basement. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. Occupants advised FD personnel there was smoke in the basement. FD did find moderate smoke volume in the basement at the time of entry and noted an electrical smell. FD investigation did find the furnace condensation pump burnt up. FD shut-off the gas and power supply at the furnace and removed both fuses controlling the furnace. FD cooled down the unit and surrounding area and ventilated the residence. FD advised the homeowner to contact an HVAC technician to have repairs made and replace the condensation pump.