Adena offering virtual visits to patients during pandemic

CHILLICOTHE – As safety precautions increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adena Health System is now offering patients the temporary option of a virtual visit to continue their care, without having to leave their homes. Virtual visits will be available throughout the current pandemic for new, established, or post-procedural patients, and are being performed on a secure platform. Virtual visits connect a physician or advanced practice provider with their patient over the telephone or through video communication via computer web cam or Smartphone.

“Adena’s primary responsibility is to guarantee people living in the communities we serve have access to safe, quality health care – regardless of external forces such as a pandemic,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “To assure we can meet the health care needs of our patients during the current crisis, this virtual option will help our physicians and advanced practice providers stay connected to their patients, from the safety of their homes, and shows the thoughtful innovation that is being executed as Adena continues to successfully battle COVID-19.”

Chief Clinical Officer Kirk Tucker, MD., added, “As a primary care physician for many years, the capability to offer technology that enables our providers the opportunity to continue caring for patients during times like this is an invaluable resource. During this time of crisis, patients will have the option to receive medical treatment in our offices or virtually, with added safety relative to the spread of a respiratory illness.”

By contacting their provider’s office, current Adena patients may schedule a virtual visit, or change an upcoming appointment to a virtual visit. New patients may call 740-779-FIND (3463) to schedule a virtual visit with an Adena Medical Group provider.

Patients are reminded if they have an appointment with a physician or an appointment for a service, they should call ahead to confirm that the clinic or service area is open. For general COVID-19 specific information, visit adena.org/COVID19.

Information about Adena Health System and its services may visit adena.org