Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
March 26
Arthur L. Johnson, 37, at large, APA warrant.
March 25
Jason N. Fugate, 41, Hillsboro, APA warrant.
Makayla L. Groves, 22, 803 Aspen Drive, criminal damaging.
March 24
Corey A. Jarrell, 22, New Holland, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
March 23
Female, 17, Washington C.H., possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).
March 22
Sheri K. Mills, 48, 603 Clinton Ave., 12-point suspension.