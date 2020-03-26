Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 26

Arthur L. Johnson, 37, at large, APA warrant.

March 25

Jason N. Fugate, 41, Hillsboro, APA warrant.

Makayla L. Groves, 22, 803 Aspen Drive, criminal damaging.

March 24

Corey A. Jarrell, 22, New Holland, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

March 23

Female, 17, Washington C.H., possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

March 22

Sheri K. Mills, 48, 603 Clinton Ave., 12-point suspension.