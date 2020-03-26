Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 25

Criminal Damaging: At 3:33 p.m., David Burlile III reported a criminal damaging complaint. He advised that McKayla Groves poured pop on his X-Box, which caused damage. Groves admitted to damaging Burlile’s X-Box and was subsequently charged.

March 24

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 10:36 a.m., Joyce Reed reported a theft of her vehicle. She advised that sometime overnight, her 17-year-old grandson most likely stole her vehicle, at which time a report was completed. Later in the evening, the Port Clinton Police Department located the vehicle with the juvenile offender, who was arrested.