Couple of 62 years finds way to connect

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob Stackhouse would travel to Court House Manor, a local nursing home, daily in order to visit Wileen, his wife of 62 years. Due to current restrictions and suggested guidelines, visitation is currently closed. Although they cannot have their usual meetings, with that many years of marriage under their belts, they can make it through even the toughest of times, including social distancing. Court House Manor and the couple shared this photo on social media as a “message to all to make the best of every situation.”

