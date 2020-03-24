The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded March 20
Amy Combs and Paul Long to Jill and Larry Early, 824 N North St., consideration $57,500.
NO-304 Market Street LLC to JLB1 Properties LTD, 304 E Market St., consideration $172,000.
Thomas and Vicki Risbeck to Keith and Roxane Noble, 1201 Farmington Lane, consideration $245,000.
Krystal and Todd Jackson to Anthony and Casey Beverly, 1204 Grace St., consideration $98,000.
Recorded March 19
Chelsea and Timothy Dettwiller to Webco Enterprises LLC, 7961 Route 41 NW, Jefferson Township, consideration $39,000.
Willa Dean Free to Donnie Wilson, 541 Woodland Drive, Concord Township, consideration $130,000.
Recorded March 18
Ashley and Benjamin Stroup to Fine Swine LLC, 12355 ETC Paint Township, Danville Road, consideration $500,000.
Recorded March 17
Bruce Daily to Thomas Trenner, 25 Market St., Bloomingburg, consideration $160,000.
Recorded March 16
Brian and Nancy Liff to Janie and Zachary Motts, 10642 Baldwin Road, consideration $235,000.
Bobbie and Raymond Rodgers to Bethany and Weston Friesen, 3986 Green Township Stafford Road SW, consideration $57,000.
Mark and Nicole Pitstick to Miller Family Land LLC, 1342 Jasper Township, consideration $1,436,300.
Recorded March 12
McDorman Farms Inc to Elizabeth and Michael Bentley, land located in Ross (Greene County) and Jefferson Townships, consideration $475,000.
Recorded March 10
Harlan Henry, James and Laura Barker to Frederick Scott, 936 Lakeview Ave., consideration $95,000.
Recorded March 9
Cynthia Barnett to Charles and Jeannette Newland, land in Green Township, consideration $130,423.
Recorded March 6
Anthony and Paula Garrison to Maddison Trizinski, 426 N Fayette St., consideration $98,000.
Perry Township Farm LLC to Andrew and Kimberly Beatty, 660 Perry Township, consideration $1,160,900.
Recorded March 5
Jeffery Houseman to Ronald Jensen, 2 Pancoastburg, consideration $14,000.
Recorded March 4
Christine and Shaun Charters to Jaret Bishop, 908 Maple St., c0nsideration $14,000.
Recorded March 3
Shana Knisley to Jacqueline Jackson, 2014 Old State Route 35 NW, Union Township, consideration $123,000.
Kathryn and Thomas Potter to Otis Jr. Johnson, 6 Waterloo Madison Township, consideration $20,000.