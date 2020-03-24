The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded March 20

Amy Combs and Paul Long to Jill and Larry Early, 824 N North St., consideration $57,500.

NO-304 Market Street LLC to JLB1 Properties LTD, 304 E Market St., consideration $172,000.

Thomas and Vicki Risbeck to Keith and Roxane Noble, 1201 Farmington Lane, consideration $245,000.

Krystal and Todd Jackson to Anthony and Casey Beverly, 1204 Grace St., consideration $98,000.

Recorded March 19

Chelsea and Timothy Dettwiller to Webco Enterprises LLC, 7961 Route 41 NW, Jefferson Township, consideration $39,000.

Willa Dean Free to Donnie Wilson, 541 Woodland Drive, Concord Township, consideration $130,000.

Recorded March 18

Ashley and Benjamin Stroup to Fine Swine LLC, 12355 ETC Paint Township, Danville Road, consideration $500,000.

Recorded March 17

Bruce Daily to Thomas Trenner, 25 Market St., Bloomingburg, consideration $160,000.

Recorded March 16

Brian and Nancy Liff to Janie and Zachary Motts, 10642 Baldwin Road, consideration $235,000.

Bobbie and Raymond Rodgers to Bethany and Weston Friesen, 3986 Green Township Stafford Road SW, consideration $57,000.

Mark and Nicole Pitstick to Miller Family Land LLC, 1342 Jasper Township, consideration $1,436,300.

Recorded March 12

McDorman Farms Inc to Elizabeth and Michael Bentley, land located in Ross (Greene County) and Jefferson Townships, consideration $475,000.

Recorded March 10

Harlan Henry, James and Laura Barker to Frederick Scott, 936 Lakeview Ave., consideration $95,000.

Recorded March 9

Cynthia Barnett to Charles and Jeannette Newland, land in Green Township, consideration $130,423.

Recorded March 6

Anthony and Paula Garrison to Maddison Trizinski, 426 N Fayette St., consideration $98,000.

Perry Township Farm LLC to Andrew and Kimberly Beatty, 660 Perry Township, consideration $1,160,900.

Recorded March 5

Jeffery Houseman to Ronald Jensen, 2 Pancoastburg, consideration $14,000.

Recorded March 4

Christine and Shaun Charters to Jaret Bishop, 908 Maple St., c0nsideration $14,000.

Recorded March 3

Shana Knisley to Jacqueline Jackson, 2014 Old State Route 35 NW, Union Township, consideration $123,000.

Kathryn and Thomas Potter to Otis Jr. Johnson, 6 Waterloo Madison Township, consideration $20,000.