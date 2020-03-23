County experiences flooding following heavy rain

Washington Park seemingly gained a third pond due to the flooding as the parking lot was still nearly completely submerged on Sunday and a closed sign was placed at the driveway.

Fayette County continued to deal with flooding this weekend following the rain at the end of last week. At Eyman Park, pieces of equipment were still in water on Sunday afternoon.

The baseball fields at Eyman Park along with the parking area were completely submerged by the flood waters.

The football stadium at Gardner Park was submerged in flood waters just like the surrounding areas of Circle Avenue, the tennis courts and the bike/ walking paths.

While community members were blocked from their typical access due to the flood waters, some creatures gained a little more freedom, such as this duck.