Search warrants result in drug confiscation

Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants Thursday evening — two of the homes were located in the Village of Jeffersonville and the third in Jefferson Township.

The search warrants were the result of an investigation being conducted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe Police Department, and the Wilmington Police Department.

The search warrants resulted in the confiscation of over 20 pounds of marijuana, numerous THC consumables, suspected hashish, firearms, and over $7,000 in U.S. currency, according to authorities. Several items used in the production of marijuana and derivatives were also allegedly confiscated.

Suspects have been identified related to this investigation, however their names are not being released at this time as charges are pending in this case.

Detectives from FCSO, Chillicothe Police, and Wilmington Police are continuing their investigation.

