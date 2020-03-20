Local banks take measures to protect community

Various banks in Fayette County are taking measures to protect their staff, the community and bank-goers from COVID-19 by reducing hours, closing lobbies, etc. while still finding ways to provide services to customers.

Online and mobile services are still available to customers with each bank.

The only bank that has fully closed down locally is North Valley Bank, aka The Milton Banking Company, in New Holland, 25 N. Main St. This is due to the company closing all lobbies, and the New Holland location does not have a drive-thru. Appointments may be possible by calling ahead, according to the bank website. The nearest North Valley Bank to New Holland is the branch located in Mount Sterling at 255 Yankeetown St. That branch’s operating hours for the drive-thru have been extended — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Fifth Third Bank, 1 Fayette Center, has closed the lobby although, according to its website, appointments can be made by calling ahead and the drive-thru will remain open. Drive-thru operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

First State Bank, 543 Clinton Ave., has closed the lobby although, according to its website, appointments can be made by calling 937-695-0331 to speak with a local banking center manager. The drive-thru remains open with normal operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Huntington Bank, 150 E. Court St., has closed its lobby although appointments can be made by calling ahead, 740-335-2311. The drive-thru is operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

LCNB, 100 Crossing Drive, has closed the lobby although appointments for more complicated matters that cannot be handled via drive-thru can be made by calling ahead, 740-335-2257. The drive-thru is operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Merchants National Bank, 128 S. North St., has closed the lobby but calls can be made ahead-of-time to make an appointment for urgent matters, 740-335-1331. The drive-thru operating hours are currently 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

PNC Bank, 1501 Columbus Ave., has closed its lobby. The drive-thru is operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

US Bank, 1220 Columbus Ave., has closed its lobby but appointments for matters that cannot be handled through the drive-thru, such as loan closings, can be made ahead-of-time by calling 740-335-8052. Drive-thru hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Woodforest National Bank, located inside Walmart in Washington Court House, will remain open with reduced hours through April 5, which is when the situation will be reassessed. Those hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Information for this article was collected via online bank websites, staff at individual local branches and individual bank calling centers.

