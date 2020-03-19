Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Judy K. Hess, 1105 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support, fine $150, court costs $140, fine of $150 and 40 hours community service work suspended if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by April 1, 2020 and has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Jack G. Camp, 1129 Willard Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, non-compliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, 40 hours community service work, suspend $150 fine and 40 hours community service work if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by April 1, 2020 and has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Danniel Minshall, New Holland, Ohio, inducing panic, court costs $240.90, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it is hereby an order of the court to terminate defendant’s diversion as successful completion and dismiss the case.

Paul D. Myers II, Blanchester, Ohio, menacing, fine $100, court costs $245.90, upon motion of the State, the charge is amended from aggravated menacing (M1) to menacing (M4). Defendant pled guilty per agreement, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail. Suspend 30 days jail and probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed and no contact with Shannon Hall.

Joshua L. Suttles, 523 Eastern Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, felonious assault, court costs $166.90, court finds probable cause that defendant assaulted victim with deadly weapons, bound over to grand jury, bond continued.

Danny A. Ralph, Greenfield, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $235.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (Washington C.H.) charge amended from domestic violence threat (M4), defendant fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 21 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, 9 days jail credit.

Cole M. Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, forgery, court costs $25, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H., by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter without prejudice; upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Cole M. Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, identity theft, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel and moves the court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter without prejudice; upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Cole M. Campbell, 413 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, dismissed per motion of the plaintiff.

April M. Holley, 11219 1/2 Washington Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio failure to reinstate, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Carrie M. Taulbee, 505 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, open container, fine $60, court costs $120, waived, defendant paid $60 fine and $120 court costs.

Amanda C. Bradley, 899 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instrument, fine $50, court costs $283.80, sentenced to 90 days jail, all suspended, 2 years probation, will release defendant to Field of Hope when bed date is available.

Amanda C. Bradley, 899 Lewis Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed without costs.

Leona G. Mongold, 423 Second Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, dismissed without costs at recommendation of prosecutor.