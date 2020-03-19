BMV, Title, Clerk of Courts alter operations

Governor DeWine has ordered the closure of all Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle Deputy Registrar offices.

Fayette County BMV and Title Departments will be closed to the public although dealers may call ahead to drop off title work.

Until further notice, the public may continue to call the offices with questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The offices will be closed on Saturday. The contact number for the BMV is 740-335-7835 and the contact number for the Title Department is 740-335-6041.

The Office of the Clerk of Courts in the court house will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During these hours, the public will not be allowed in the office but may knock on the door to file documents or can fax file documents to 740-333-3522.

Please call the Clerk of Courts office at 740-335-6371 with questions or payments on cases. Cases may also be accessed online at www.fayette-co-oh.com/government/courts/clerk_of_courts/index.php, which also contains a link to the Ohio BMV.