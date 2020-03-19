Anchor Baptist holds chili cook-off, open house

Anchor Baptist Church in Washington Court House recently held an open house and chili cook-off. Pictured (L to R) are the judges for the event: Terry Summers, Curtis Smith, event organizer George Thompson Sr., Tara Rawlins, Ashlee Bramel and Shawn Lachat.
The winners were announced during the event. Pictured (L to R): first place Robert Page, second place Judy Spangler, also second place Brandon Puckett, third place Carl Phillips and Anchor Baptist Pastor John Wayne Lewis.
