Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 17

ALARM ACTIVATION: 12:39 p.m., 99 Summit Lane, Washington Park Apartments – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was notified by the manager there was no fire, it was burnt food in microwave. FD was informed that the alarm was silenced and reset prior to arrival. FD was asked to check the microwave for safety. FD did find a problem inside of the unit, unplugged it and removed the unit from the apartment.

ALARM ACTIVATION: 3:55 p.m., 600 Damon Dr. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire and was informed by residents they were cooking and that it was a false alarm at the time of arrival. Homeowner informed FD personnel there was no need to check the stove for safety. FD advised residents to call back if there is any problem or concern later on.

MARCH 14

SMOKE FOUND: 8:36 p.m., 908 Lincoln Dr. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a floor heater smoking. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by the resident that she unplugged the heater prior to FD arrival. FD investigation found arching on both the heater plug and the electrical outlet and did not find any evidence of fire in or around the electrical outlet. FD shut off the breaker controlling the outlet and advised the resident to contact an electrician to make repairs. FD checked and found no working smoke detectors in the house and stalled two new units.

MARCH 11

UNAUTHORIZED FIRE: 10:01 p.m., 823 U.S. Route 22 E – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an unknown fire west of Bogus Road. FD found an unauthorized burn at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD spoke with persons who were working around the property at the time of arrival and were informed they were burning brush left over from the cutting and clearing of trees around the house. FD found one item that would not be permitted to burn and witnessed its extinguishment. FD advised those working on the property of the burning regulations and to contact the Union Township Fire Inspector to go through the proper permit process for burning.