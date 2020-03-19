Denen addresses COVID-19 concerns

This week, Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen wrote a letter to the community addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter is as follows:

On Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced the closure of additional businesses to the public including tattoo parlors, nail salons, beauty and barber shops.

I know that the growing number of changes to our daily lives is causing anxiety however, we need to remember that the actions being taken are intended to protect human life.

I would like to thank the employees of Kroger, Walmart, Save-A-Lot and Aldi for working to keep grocery stores open. These fellow citizens are doing the best job that they can do under difficult circumstances. We owe all of them a communal debt.

In similar fashion, the employees of local banks — Merchants National Bank, First State Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank, US Bank, PNC Bank, LCNB National Bank, Woodforest National Bank and other financial institutions serving our community, continue to come to work to address our needs. The safest place for your money is in the bank.

Employees of gas stations continue to come to work. I would like to thank every employee of every gas station in Washington Court House for their dedication to their job. Having fuel available for our needs is a reassurance.

The City Building remains open. You are encouraged to make use of all the remote options available to you to make payments or otherwise conduct business. Many of the employees at the City Building are younger people with families. They are worried about their kids and loved ones just like you.

I am proud that despite their fears and worries, they join us every morning for a day of work. The Street, Water, Wastewater and other functions of our community continue.

I know a lot of you have purchased bottled water. No threat exists to the quality or deliverability of our water supply. The employees of the Service Department will ensure that the basic need of safe and wholesome tap water remains fulfilled regardless of events.

The Fire and Police Departments are ready to address our needs. If the burden placed on public services grows, how we address calls for service may require change, but your safety is their priority. Please remember that the virus has introduced an additional stress into the already stressful lives of police officers and firefighters. Care about firefighters and police officers like they care about you.

Fayette County Public Health along with the people of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, local pharmacies and the folks of our emergency medical services are working to protect you. They care about you. Good people, doing a good job that deserve our thanks and more importantly our confidence.

In the coming days, we will hear distressing news. We are fighting a virus, a biological organism. If we are going to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, you must follow the direction given by Fayette County Public Health:

Wash your hands. If a sink is not available use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cover every cough and sneeze. Do not put your hands in your mouth, eyes or nose. Clean surfaces that are frequently touched. Maintain social distance. Comply with public health directives concerning gatherings of people.

You have the power to make a real difference in slowing the progress of the virus. When you do shop to address your needs, please patronize local businesses.

Small businesses in our community face many challenges introduced by the restrictions designed to keep us safe. Local businesses are the livelihoods of our families, friends and neighbors. Spending is a lot like voting — we make choices every day with our money.

Use the telephone or the internet to keep in contact with older family, friends and neighbors. Encourage members of at-risk populations to remain at home. Grocery shopping, picking up dine out meals and any number of other tasks can be done for them.

I have said this before, we are in the same boat and we will row that boat together. Thank you for being yourselves — kind, calm and caring.

Joe Denen https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_denen-1.jpg Joe Denen Courtesy photo