City urges online utility payments

All utility customers of the City of Washington Court House are reminded that many options exist to help them to limit person-to-person contact and still pay their water/wastewater bill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several options exist for remote payment of water/wastewater bills. Customers are encouraged to consider online payment at www.onlinebillpay.go-concepts.com/egov2web/net/login.aspx?citykey=washingtonch.

If you don’t have internet access or simply prefer talking with a person, payments can be made by telephone at 740-636-2344 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you prefer to avoid our public lobby, the City Building’s night drop box is available 24/7 on the Main Street side of the City Building near the public entrance, 105 North Main St.

“A lot of the citizens that like to pay in-person are older residents. We want to remind everyone that remote payment options exist to limit person-to-person contact. All of us, even in the smallest of ways, need to help keep that portion of our population that is most at risk safe,” said City Manager Joe Denen.

Further, the City of Washington C.H. will not shut off water until May 1.

Denen continued, ‘‘Please follow the recommendations of Fayette County Public Health to wash hands. We want people to have water available to them. We don’t want ill people traveling in the community to pay water bills and potentially spreading the Corona 19 virus.”

The offices of the City of Washington C.H. remain open. Water utility contracts for new residents or people moving in the community are available on the city website, www.cityofwch.com/.

Residents may fax completed contracts to 740­-636-2349.

The offices of the City of Washington C.H. remains open however, residents of the city are encouraged for their safety and the safety of residents most at risk to consider remote payment and business options.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_CityBuilding-1-.jpg