FRHS temporarily alters procedures

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has temporarily altered its operating procedures, effective Wednesday, March 18.

VISITORS:

Visitors are limited to serious adopters only and those who are requesting assistance from one of the programs.

All visitors must ring a buzzer to notify FRHS staff of their arrival. The main entrance doors into the animal care and adoption center will be locked. Visitors will be asked to utilize the provided hand-washing station by FRHS staff prior to inviting them inside.

All cat carriers must be sanitized before entering the facility.

The animal areas will be limited to one family or one individual in an area at a time.

Social distancing will be enforced in all areas of the FRHS.

Visitors who have recently traveled by plane, train or to a known hot spot, or who have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should refrain from visiting.

HUMANE LAW ENFORCEMENT & RESCUE:

Humane agents will continue responding to reports concerning the welfare and inhumane treatment of animals. They encourage reports to be made via phone at 740-335-8126 or online at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/ways-to-help/report-animal-cruelty

Humane Agents will continue responding to reports about sick or injured domestic animals that need immediate intervention to relieve pain and/or suffering.

ADOPTIONS:

FRHS is attempting to reduce its shelter population in order to have space should an emergency occur.

They are actively seeking foster homes to reduce their population and give the animals a chance to live in a home.

All adult cat adoption fees are reduced to $15. Dogs and cats remain available for adoption — please call for more information at 740-335-8126.

INTAKE:

Intake is being restricted in order to keep the FRHS population at least 50 percent below capacity. Animals may be placed on the waiting list for possible admission at a later date.

SURGERY:

Surgery services will continue as scheduled as of now (see above visiting procedures for bringing your animal to FRHS).

TRAP-NEUTER-RETURN:

Our trap, neuter, return program will continue as of now.

CARE PROGRAM:

The CARE Program is suspended except for emergencies.

VOLUNTEER PROGRAM:

The volunteer program is suspended.

PET FOOD PANTRY:

The pet food pantry remains open. Please call for more information.

These operational policies are temporary and are subject to change as more information and recommendations are provided by local, state and federal governments.

If you have any questions, please call: 740-335-8126.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_frhs.jpg