Rose Ave Community Center closes, pantry changes hours

In light of the crisis in the community, the nation and world, and for the safety and well-being of its customers, volunteers and the community as a whole, the Rose Ave Community Center (RACC) will be closed until this coronavirus crisis has ended.

All ministries and activities are suspended and the building is closed to the public, a press release Tuesday said.

“We will maintain the Little Free Pantry Blessing Box as best we can and are asking you to help keep it stocked daily,” a press release said.

Please follow RACC at the Heritage Church website — www.heritagewch.com — for more information and updates.

“We are exploring various avenues to still serve the community as best as we can,” the press release said. “Please be in prayer for this epidemic to end swiftly. God is not taken by surprise by this and He has a plan for us all.”

The Heritage Food Pantry at Rose Ave will remain open, but will not be distributing food on Thursdays beginning this Thursday, March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Those who are scheduled this Thursday may still get food on Monday, March 23. Those scheduled on Thursday, March 26 should come for food pick-up on Monday, March 30.

All food pick-ups will be done on Mondays (9 to 11:15 a.m.) outside the pantry by vehicle pull-up only. Please contact the pantry at (740) 636-1111 with any questions.