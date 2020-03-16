Local schools feeding students during break

Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools recently updated their respective districts following a forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami Trace held a special board of education meeting on Friday evening to discuss the mandated school closures by Governor Mike DeWine. According to a Facebook post made by the district on Friday following the board meeting, the originally scheduled spring break of April 9-13 was canceled.

“The new dates for our spring break will be March 23-27,” the post said. “This ensures that everyone gets an official break prior to the anticipated return on April 6. During the week of March 23, students are not required to complete distance learning activities, and staff are not responsible for student feedback. Thank you. Please be healthy and safe!”

Additionally, Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis announced a district meal program that will occur from March 18 through April 3. All meals will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and breakfast and lunches will be provided each day.

The following locations will be used for meal deliveries; Jeffersonville (Shelter House) from 11-11:30 a.m., Bloomingburg (Dollar General Parking Lot) from 12-12:30 p.m., New Holland (Fire Department) from 11-11:30 a.m., Good Hope Church from 12-12:30 p.m., Miami Trace Stadium Parking Lot (pick up by concession stand area) from 11-11:30 a.m., Staunton Ball Fields from 12-12:30 p.m. and Rawling Street and Delaware Street in Washington Court House (Old Carlton Manor) from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

If an address is considered “inside” the city, please use the Rawling Street and Delaware Street location. Parents should plan to pick up at the location closest to their residence and students must be present at time of pick-up.

On Monday during the state shutdown, WCHCS was able to get their Big Blue Bus program up and running early to feed children ages 0-18 for free. In just the first day of service, the Big Blue Bus program was able to deliver meals to 865 youths in the community.

“This is the first day of the Emergency Food Service Program. As we are serving meals at over 200 locations, we appreciate your patience as we launch this massive undertaking,” a Facebook post from the district said. “We want to make sure every kid in our community is afforded the opportunity to eat a healthy, hot, and delicious meal each day.”

Information about locations for meal drop-offs can be found on the district’s Facebook Page, “Washington Court House City Schools.” The Blue Lion transportation department will be delivering lunches starting at 11:30 a.m. to all of its bus stops. Finally, students who travel to school in a WCHCS van will have a meal delivered by their assigned van and driver between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The information in this article was provided by WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton and Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis.

Several Washington Court House City Schools staff members and volunteers worked together to make the venture of feeding numerous youths possible after the school was shut down for three weeks due to state regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_IMG_20200316_112059_2.jpg Several Washington Court House City Schools staff members and volunteers worked together to make the venture of feeding numerous youths possible after the school was shut down for three weeks due to state regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photos Several buses were loaded with food and then traveled to various bus stops where meals were handed out. On Monday alone, the Big Blue Bus program was able to deliver meals to 865 youths in the community. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_IMG_20200316_121812_2.jpg Several buses were loaded with food and then traveled to various bus stops where meals were handed out. On Monday alone, the Big Blue Bus program was able to deliver meals to 865 youths in the community. Courtesy photos As the state shut down Ohio schools for a minimum of three weeks during the COVID-19 epidemic, Washington Court House City Schools were able to get their Big Blue Bus program up and running early to feed children ages 0-18 for free. Greg Phipps, a Washington Middle School Physical Education teacher, was one of the many individuals assisting with passing out food. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_IMG_20200316_121522_3.jpg As the state shut down Ohio schools for a minimum of three weeks during the COVID-19 epidemic, Washington Court House City Schools were able to get their Big Blue Bus program up and running early to feed children ages 0-18 for free. Greg Phipps, a Washington Middle School Physical Education teacher, was one of the many individuals assisting with passing out food. Courtesy photos