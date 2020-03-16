Tanger Outlets announces modified hours

Tanger Outlets in Jeffersonville recently announced reduced hours until further notice.

The hours for the mall at this time are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday, although the individual stores can set their own hours for a smaller window of operation.

This decision was made to be mindful of the health and safety of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and the communities in which Tanger operates.

It is based on being in accordance with the latest guidance from federal and state officials, the CDC, the WHO and other local and national health organizations.