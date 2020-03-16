Carnegie Public Library, Jeffersonville Branch Library to close until April 6

In order to take all precautions, and out of concern for patrons, staff, their families, and the Fayette County community in general, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Branch Library will be closed until at least April 6.

The libraries were set to close as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Carnegie Public Library is following the example of many local and state organizations in attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19. During this time:

· Carnegie encourages you to please keep all materials during this time of closure. As always, the library is fine free.

· All holds will be suspended until the library reopens.

· All due dates and hold shelf items will be extended until the library reopens.

· The library’s wi-fi will remain free and accessible during regular business hours only, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· All outreach, programs, engagements, and meeting room reservations have been cancelled until the library reopens.

· All AARP Tax Aide appointments are cancelled, nationally, for the remainder of the tax season.

· Carnegie invites you to explore everything it has to offer on its website. You can download eBooks and audiobooks on Overdrive, or use library databases using your library card number and PIN, usually the last four digits of your phone number.

· Fayette County residents without current library cards may be able to obtain an E-Resource card for online resources (eBooks, digital audio and more) by calling or emailing the library, or submitting a form through the library’s website. More information forthcoming.

Carnegie Library thanks you for your support in these efforts and apologizes for any inconvenience they may cause. This decision was not made lightly and takes into consideration the health and safety of staff and patrons, as well as the limitations of library resources. Carnegie will continue to monitor the COVID-19 developments and follow all guidelines and precautions. For updates, follow Carnegie on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and check its website.

If you have questions, visit www.cplwcho.org or please call the library at 740-335-2540.

