Cancellations, postponements throughout county

The Record-Herald is keeping a regularly updated list off all postponed, canceled and closed activities, events, meetings, organizations, etc. in Fayette County due to the coronavirus.

This list is to help individuals know what is or is not happening at this time, which has been decided to help protect the community and its most at-risk members.

We ask our fellow community members to assist us during this time by reaching out to us as events are altered.

-Atlanta United Methodist Church — Fish Fry canceled

-BPM Joint Fire Association — Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on March 21 postponed

-Carnegie Public Library (WCH and Jeffersonville) — all programs in March canceled, normal operating hours being observed but precautions being taken

-Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day — canceled

-Compassionate Friends of Fayette County — The Compassionate Friends March 19 meeting canceled (if you have a need and would like to talk, please call Pam Melvin at 740-490-8393)

-Court House Manor— Bunny Breakfast canceled along with other events

-Fayette County Chamber of Commerce — Business After Hours and Mini Trade Show on March 18 canceled

-Fayette County Genealogical Society — meeting on March 16 canceled

-Fayette County Harness Horseman — Banquet scheduled March 19, rescheduled for April 23

-Fayette County Memorial Hospital — visitation closed

-Fayette County Regional Humane Society — Fur Ball postponed until Sept. 19, normal operating hours for facility being observed but precautions being taken (only those adopting or participating in a program should visit)

-Fayette County Sheriff’s Office — civilian fingerprinting, conceal carry permits, inmate visitation suspended until further notice

-Grace United Methodist Church — remaining Lenten Luncheons canceled (for refund requests call church at 740-335-0460)

-Good Hope Lions Club — Pancake and Sausage meal on March 14 canceled (those with tickets will be reimbursed or will have them honored for a later meal), meeting on March 19 canceled

-Miami Trace School District— Two-hour delay March 13 (prep for potential remote learning), as of March 16 closed per state for three weeks

-Scottish Rite Masons — Fayette County dinner on March 16 canceled as is the March 14 Fairfield/ Perry County dinner

-St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church — Fish Frys for rest of season canceled, St. Patrick’s Day Dinner canceled

-Washington Court House City Schools—Two-hour delay March 13 (prep for potential remote learning), as of March 16 closed per state for three weeks

-YMCA — All programs are canceled through March 21 except for licensed infant through pre-K at Sugar Creek and School Age Child Care at the YMCA (precautions and strict policies are being used), guest passes are not being sold at this time but the facility will remain open to members, Renew Church services on March 15 canceled

_____________________

There are several ways community members can stay up-to-date on current information. Some of these ways are by checking the FCPH website, www.faycohd.org, along with following the FCPH Facebook page, “Fayette County Public Health-OHIO,” following the EMA Facebook Page, “Fayette County Emergency Management Agency,” following FCMH Facebook page,”Fayette County Memorial Hospital.”

Following local news sources such as the Record-Herald (www.recordherald.com, Facebook page “The Record Herald Washington Court House”), WCH TV (Facebook page, “WCHC TV”), WVNU (Facebook page, “WVNU Lite 97.5fm”), and Buckeye Country (Facebook page, “Buckeye Country 105.5FM”), is another great way to keep informed as the various organizations work closely with local media.

Several of these entities and businesses also have social media accounts on other platforms for those who do not utilize Facebook.

A few other organizations that community members should consider following to stay up-to-date is the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Court House Police Department, Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local School District.

Two websites that FCPH suggests using for updates are the Ohio Department of Health webpage, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) webpage, www.cdc.gov.

General questions pertaining to COVID-19 can be directed to the ODH COVID-19 Call Center, 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.