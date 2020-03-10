Peterson encourages interested Ohioans to apply for Legislative Fellowship

COLUMBUS—State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) Tuesday announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through April 1, 2020 for its 13-month Legislative and Media Production Fellowship Program. The Commission will hire 24 fellows to serve in the Ohio General Assembly during 2021.

“This one of a kind fellowship offers unique insight into the day-to-day operations of the General Assembly,” said Peterson. “With many notable alumni, the prestigious LSC fellowship is a wonderful opportunity for young people interested in public service careers.”

Legislative fellows are immersed in the Ohio legislative process by assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, communications, legislative research, committee work, and performing various administrative duties. Media production fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $33,800 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

The legislative fellowship program is open to college graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The media production fellow candidates must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience. To be eligible, all applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December 2020 start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.

Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1, 2020 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the media production fellowship applicants is May 31, 2020.

For more information and application instructions, please visit:

Ohio Legislative Service Commission

Fellowship Coordinators

Vern Riffe Center

77 South High Street, Ninth Floor

Columbus, OH 43215-6136

(614) 466-3615

www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship