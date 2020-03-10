Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

MARCH 8

MUTUAL AIDE: 1:45 p.m., 500 Block of S. North St. – FD received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an individual pinned underneath of a trailer. FD was notified prior to arrival that the individual had been removed by personnel from the Washington Police Department. FD stood-by and provided assistance to the Fayette County Life Squad.

MARCH 2

MUTUAL AIDE: 10:36 a.m., 200 Block of Court House Parkway – Provided manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

MARCH 1

VEHICLE FIRE: 2:48 p.m., U.S. 62 – FD responded to a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, FD found a passenger vehicle with fire coming from the engine compartment. All of the occupants were out of the vehicle and reported no injuries. FD extinguished the fire. The driver of the vehicle reported hearing a pop in the engine area. After pulling off the roadway, the driver opened the hood and discovered the fire. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the engine compartment and the passenger compartment. FD remained on scene to assist with traffic control.

FEB. 28

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 6:50 a.m., 2574 U.S. 22 – FD responded to a report of an auto accident with injuries. Upon arrival, FD found a single vehicle, roll over accident with one injured occupant. There was no fire or entrapment. FD checked the vehicle for hazards and assisted EMS with packaging the patient.

MUTUAL AIDE: 11:56 a.m., 2100 Block of Jenni Lane – Provided manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.