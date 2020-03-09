‘Wilbur’ finds new home after being neglected

Although his original owner recently plead guilty to cruelty of animals, “Wilbur,” a potbellied pig, is now settled with a new family from a town in Pennsylvania.

Wilbur joined his new family approximately one month after being surrendered to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

This adoption was possible following several events which began with an FRHS humane agent responding to a home on Broadway Street in Washington C.H. on Dec. 23 regarding a call about a potbellied pig without shelter.

When the humane agent arrived, he found 4-month old Wilbur confined under a playground set without access to shelter or water. When the owner did not comply with a written warning notification, Wilbur was surrendered into the custody of FRHS.

The previous owner, Wynonna Lacey, was sentenced in Washington Municipal Court last Thursday morning during a pretrial hearing. Lacey pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals which is a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

She was sentenced to not own any animals for a period of one year, 90-day suspended jail, placed on probation for one year and fined $315 in fines and court costs.

“It is even more critical that pigs have access to adequate shelter for warmth due to their species and body type,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent. “I think sometimes people treat other animals differently because they are not the more companion animal such as a dog or cat, but we are here to protect and ensure that all animals receive humane treatment.”

The FRHS staff fell in love with Wilbur during his stay at their animal care and adoption center.

“He roamed the animal care and adoption center just like a dog or cat, and he acted just like a dog too,” said Adams “He was very sweet and silly. Wilbur would play with the dogs and had his own toys, too. We sometimes caught Wilbur picking up his blanket by mouth and covering himself up to take a nap, or trying to obtain his own snacks at his own free will.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit their website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

Wilbur is now with a family in Pennsylvania after being surrendered to the Fayette Regional Humane Society in December of 2019. Courtesy photo