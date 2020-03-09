Historical Society holds March meeting

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society board of trustees met on Thursday, March 5.

The meeting was called to order by president Glenn Rankin. In addition to this being their monthly meeting, they also met to discuss the upcoming painting of the museum.

Under the guidance of a representative from Sherwin Williams, the board chose the new colors for the exterior of the museum. Painting will begin this summer and the museum will have a much needed refresh.

The board had a substantial agenda for the evening and the discussions were very productive. Some upcoming events for the Fayette County Historical Society are the Chamber of Commerce mini trade show on March 18 and the Chocolate Walk on April 4.

April 4 is also the grand opening for the season, which will continue through October on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to tour the museum and see the many amazing items on display.

Fayette County Museum https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_museum.jpg Fayette County Museum Record-Herald file photo