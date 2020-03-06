FCSPC aims to reduce suicide rates

The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition (FCSPC) is moving forward in efforts to help those in the county who are struggling.

According to Angie Mellott, the social media chair of FCSPC, current donations and attempts to raise funding are to go toward the creation and distribution of signs along walking trails in Fayette County.

The signs are planned to have the FCSPC logo, the national suicide hotline number and a statement of hope.

Mellott explained that the goal of the signs is to help deter those contemplating suicide from doing so, as statistics show people with suicidal thoughts tend to take walks.

Another purpose of the fundraising is for the coalition to be able to provide a class to community members on being able to identify signs of a person who may have suicidal “ideation” along with how to speak to them. That education is QPR (question, persuade, refer) and currently there are five members of the coalition that have taken this training.

Before the class can be offered, the coalition needs to be able to afford the training materials.

“Research shows that the more people who have this training, the more the rate of suicide in that community decreases,” explained Mellott.

The coalition is currently selling shirts and a hoodie online to help in raising funds and support for FCSPC endeavors.

The items for sale are hoodies for $25, long-sleeve tees for $20 and short-sleeve tees for $15. They can be purchased online at www.mnmdesignsoh.com/shop.

The coalition is also accepting new members. Meetings are typically held on the third Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. at Fayette County Public Health, 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

Donations can be sent to “Care of FCSPC, Paint Valley Adam H Board, 394 Chestnut St., Chillicothe Ohio 45601.” Mellott explained that although the funds go through this location, they will come back to the local organization.

Those with questions can contact Mellott at 614-554-7751.

