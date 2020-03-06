Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

FEB. 27

DETECTOR CHECK: 8:19 a.m., 706 N. North St. – FD was requested by the homeowner to assist with a smoke detector system with a low battery chirp. FD replaced the batteries in all smoke detectors and one carbon monoxide detector. FD checked the resident for precaution and none was found at the time of check. All smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were restored to normal operation.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 5:16 p.m., 826 Broadway St. – FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD found two vehicles involved, one with airbag deployment and no smoke or fire showing. No entrapment at the time of arrival. FD blocked the roadway for safety and checked the vehicles for hazards. FD stood by until the vehicles were removed from the scene.

MUTUAL AIDE: 4:52 p.m., 1200 Block of Gregg Street – Requested by Fayette County EMS for assistance with extrication. FD was cancelled while responding.

FEB. 26

ALARM ACTIVATION: 5:32 a.m., 1803 Lowes Blvd, Domtar Paper Company LLC – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm activation, zone 103 – pull station 10. FD did not find any smoke or fire and was informed by evacuated employees of a false alarm at the time of arrival. FD remained on scene and was unsuccessful with assisting maintenance personnel in locating the activated pull-station. Employees were advised to contact the alarm company to assist with resetting the system.

MUTUAL AIDE: 10:18 a.m., 500 Block of E. Paint Street – Assisted Fayette County EMS.