Missing juvenile found safe

The 17-year-old reported missing on Feb. 7 has been found safe. Rachel Squadrani was reported missing from her home on U.S. #22 NW by her grandmother.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his detectives obtained information of a potential location on Squadrani in the Columbus area. Detectives contacted the Columbus Police Department with the intelligence received concerning Squadrani’s location.

Following up on the information provided, Squadrani was located and taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department early Friday morning.

Squadrani will be transported from the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center and returned to Fayette County where she will appear before the Fayette County Juvenile Court.

In addition to the Columbus Police Department, detectives from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in the investigation by members of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the United States Marshals Service, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.