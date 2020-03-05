Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 4

Lisa M. Linton, 49, Jeffersonville, passing on double yellow violation.

Ethan W. Ash, 26, 316 Sixth St., Ross County warrant, speed 44/25, license forfeiture.

Jerry L. Moore, 55, 425 E. Court St. Apt. 4, failure to provide (first-degree misdemeanor).

Pammy J. Moore, 55, 425 E. Court St. Apt. 4, failure to provide (first-degree misdemeanor).