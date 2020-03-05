Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 4

Failure to Provide for a Functionally Impaired Person: At 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a residence and observed the living conditions unsuitable for a person to live in. Jerry and Pamela Moore had their impaired child living at the residence. Both parents were charged.

Criminal Damaging: At 5:07 p.m., Alisha Grubb reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that Mark Ingles caused damage to her vehicle and departed prior to an officer’s arrival. A witness corroborated the statement and charges were filed.

March 3

Criminal Damaging: At 8:48 p.m., Melissa Fuller reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that unknown persons broke the mirror off of her vehicle while parked in front of her residence. A criminal damaging report was completed.