Concert/auction to benefit military

This Saturday, “The Menus” will be playing in Fayette County at an event sponsored by the local chapter “Hearts Hands Home” of the national organization, “Blue Star Mothers of America.”

The Menus is a cover band out of Cincinnati and the event location is The American Legion, 1240 US 22 in Washington Court House. The event lasts from 7 p.m. to midnight and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Blue Star Mothers of America is a non-profit, and according to its website, www.bluestarmothers.org, the organization consists of “mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism.”

The local chapter, Hearts Hands Home, began in July of last year. According to the president of the chapter, Mindy Wilson, the local chapter services Fayette County and the surrounding area.

According to Wilson, the event will include a 50/50 raffle as well as an auction.

Auction items are various and were donated by local businesses and individuals. A few of those items are a one-year car wash certificate from Pettit’s Car Wash, a 42-inch flat-screen television donated by Mindi Wickensimer, several gift cards, oil changes courtesy of Ray Grooms, hair care packages courtesy of Take 2, etc.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the Facebook event page, “The Menu’s for the Military,” for $15 or at the door for $20.

Proceeds will assist the chapter in a few ways. One of which is to cover dues the chapters have to pay to the national organization while another way is to help support care packages.

The third and main cause for this concert, according to Wilson, is to help with the creation of military tribute banners.

Wilson explained that the city has approved the hanging of the banners on light posts through the downtown of Washington Court House. Those banners are planned to have photos of local veterans along with their name, branch, rank and number of years in service.

The chapter is accepting this information for local veterans now. Those photos and information can be emailed to heartshandshome@gmail.com. The photos should be a head shot and in-uniform photos are preferred.

As a relatively new local chapter, Wilson explained they could use more members. Currently, they only have 10 members. Any person in a mother-role, such as mother, stepmother, legal guardian, grandmother, etc., of a child who is in the military, reserves, is a veteran, etc. is welcome to join. Those in a father-role may join as an associate member.

“It is to honor our local veterans who have served our country and that’s a way for us, as a community, to pay tribute to them,” said Wilson.

