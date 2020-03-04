Good Hope Lions’ pancake & sausage meal coming soon

The Good Hope Lions Club will soon be having its semi-annual Pancake and Sausage Meal.

The meal will be on Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne Township Hall, 3833 Main St. in Good Hope. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children. Not only will pancakes and sausages be served but so will water, milk and coffee. Two types of syrup will be available including one with low sugar.

“We don’t want anybody leaving there hungry,” explained Brian Carlson, the president of the Good Hope chapter. “So, there’s a line you’re going to go through to get your food. But then when you’re seated, unless you want to get up for whatever reason, people are going to bring your coffee, milk, water to your table and they are going to be coming by with pancakes and sausages, filling your plate up as much as you want.”

Carlson explained that a large part of the meal is the social aspect as those who attend for breakfast get to see neighbors, friends and various people they haven’t seen in a while.

“You’re not going to a restaurant, you’re going to a township hall,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity, a lot of chatter, a lot of people visiting with one another and that’s what it’s all about too. The closeness in the community.”

Carlson explained that working the event is fun and that the atmosphere is energizing. There are two shifts of cooks. Those cooks, combined with the crews for clean-up, set-up, tear-down, etc., total approximately 55 volunteers.

“We’ve been very much supported by the community — the Fayette County area, the adjacent areas of Ross and Highland counties. We have members that live throughout the county. We really appreciate the citizens’ support of the Good Hope Lions Club,” said Carlson.

He further explained that the club has attempted to assist the community by providing scholarships to Miami Trace, Washington Court House and also to Greenfield high schools, as well as a stipend for children of members who are attending college.

Other ways they assist in the community, according to Carlson, is by providing support to different local organizations and ventures that request assistance.

“We try to be really proactive so that what money we take in goes right back out,” said Carlson. “It’s to be distributed immediately.”

According to Carlson, it’s not just the Good Hope Lions Club — he said he believes the county is “blessed” with Lions Clubs also in Jeffersonville, Washington Court House and New Holland.

Carlson further explained there will be a district meeting held next week that Lions Clubs in approximately six or seven counties will take part in. That meeting will be occurring in New Holland.

“Fayette County is well-known for Lions Club activity in general, not just our (Good Hope) chapter,” he said.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

