‘Fill the Boot’ returns to WFD March 14

The Washington Fire Department and “Team X-Man” will hold another “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on March 14.

For years “Team X-Man,” organized by Wayne Turner and his wife, has worked to raise money in an attempt to find a cure for muscular dystrophy (MD) and assist children who suffer from the disease.

Turner’s grandson, Xavier Swiger, a 10-year-old Miami Trace student, has been suffering from MD for several years. It was because of him that the family decided to form team “X-Man” to support not only Xavier, but all children suffering from MD.

In an attempt to assist these efforts, the Washington Fire Department has opened the doors of the firehouse over the last few years to raise money for MDA. On Saturday, March 14 the firefighters will continue this support and are encouraging the community to stop by and drop off a donation between 1 and 3 p.m. at 215 E. Market St. in Washington C.H.

“We — as in Team X-Man and all the fire departments across the country — do ‘Fill the Boot’ events to raise money for research on finding a cure and to help pay for a week-long summer camp for effected kids with muscular dystrophy,” Turner said recently. “There are several kids in our area who have this terrible disease and so your donation does go to local support. We all thank you so much for your donations no matter how small or big.”

Turner’s team and Washington Fire Department firefighters will assist those who wish to donate by allowing them to drive-through or stop by on the street and drop off a donation without ever leaving their vehicle. Members of the fire department and Team X-Man will be at the event collecting donations no matter the weather. Checks are allowed and can be made out to MDA or Muscular Dystrophy. Those who make a donation will be entered into a drawing for a Roosters gift basket.

Also this month, Team X-Man has partnered with the Rusty Keg, Pettit’s, Prime Meats and Deli, and Mugs and Jugs Draft House to go “Green for the Month of March.” All this month, each establishment is selling Shamrocks for $1 with the money going to support MDA. Those who purchase a Shamrock are also encouraged to leave a phone number to be entered into a gift card drawing at certain participating locations.

Finally, Turner previewed the fourth-annual Team X-Man Golf Outing coming Sept. 13 with the hope of finding hole sponsors for the event. Hole sponsors are $100 and include sign advertisement at the tee box and recognition on lunch tables. Additionally, those who wish to participate and have the chance for the hole-in-one contest prize — donated by Doug Marine Motors — of a Jeep Gladiator truck should register. Registration is for four player teams at $60 per player ($240 per team) and includes a meal, a cart and a round/door prize entry ticket.

For more information about these upcoming MDA fundraising events contact Turner at (740) 606-9999 or Ronda Turner at (740) 606-1611.

