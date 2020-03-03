Resolution approves land transfer from Village of Octa

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was passed that authorized an agreement for a parcel of land and all rights to it to be transferred from the Village of Octa to Fayette County.

The land is approximately .074 acres and is located on West Lancaster Road NW.

According to the minutes from the meeting, which are now available online from the county website, the county owns an adjacent piece of land totaling 1.06 acres.

The resolution explains that the village and county both have determined the two parcels of land being combined as county property will “more directly benefit the village and the county and the residents of the same, and thereby be more for the benefit of the public interest.”

In other news, bids are to be received for the Fayette County Pavement Marking Project on Monday, April 13 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $148,989. The project’s start date is listed as Aug. 24 with a completion date of Sept. 21.

A contract between Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and Advantage Family Outreach and Foster Care was approved at the request of FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson.

The contract is for placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the agency. The contract is from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. The maximum amount under the contract is $125,000.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

