Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
March 2
Sabrina D. Smith, 23, 208 Florence St., failure to control.
Jason Vilvens, 23, 742 John St., theft – warrant, theft.
Feb. 29
Amy M. Austin-Hilman, 32, 620 Village Court Apt. G, speed, no operator’s license.
Larry Adams III, 27, 1122 Delaware St., no operator’s license.
Dwayne E. Fox Jr., 21, at large, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).
Skylar A.B. Lyons, 18, at large, three counts of assault (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing official business, underage consumption.
Jeanine M. Crowe, 39, 841 Comfort Lane, theft.