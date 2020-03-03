Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 2

Sabrina D. Smith, 23, 208 Florence St., failure to control.

Jason Vilvens, 23, 742 John St., theft – warrant, theft.

Feb. 29

Amy M. Austin-Hilman, 32, 620 Village Court Apt. G, speed, no operator’s license.

Larry Adams III, 27, 1122 Delaware St., no operator’s license.

Dwayne E. Fox Jr., 21, at large, assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Skylar A.B. Lyons, 18, at large, three counts of assault (first-degree misdemeanor), obstructing official business, underage consumption.

Jeanine M. Crowe, 39, 841 Comfort Lane, theft.