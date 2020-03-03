Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 2

Misuse of Credit Cards: At 11:28 a.m., Jeffrey Jakob reported that after he had lost his wallet, an unknown person used his credit card without his permission.

Theft: At 4:46 p.m., Jason Vilvens was arrested after he departed Ace Hardware with merchandise that he did not pay for.

Theft: At 5:05 p.m., Arielle Wolfe reported the theft of a Nintendo Lite from her residence.

March 1

Assault/Underage Alcohol Consumption: At 3:27 p.m. after responding to an assault complaint at Eyman Park, Skylar Lyons was arrested for assault and underage alcohol consumption. Dwayne Fox was also arrested and charged with assault.

Theft: At 5:41 p.m. after responding to Walmart in reference to a theft complaint, Jeanine Crowe was arrested and charged with theft.