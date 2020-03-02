Two seriously injured in accident

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle accident that sent two men to Columbus-area hospitals on Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Heath A. Gordon, 44, of Chillicothe, was heading east on Washington-Waterloo Road just west of State Route 207 in Marion Township. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, Gordon lost control of the vehicle, which went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle hit the ditch and struck a utility pole before overturning multiple times and coming to rest on its top. Gordon was entrapped inside the vehicle and extricated by first responders from the Pic-A-Fay Fire Department, Tri-County Joint Fire District, Bloomingburg-Paint-Marion Township Fire Department, Fayette County EMS and the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Scott A. Duffy, 38, of Washington C.H., was reportedly unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Stanforth said Gordon and Duffy were airlifted from the scene by Med-Flight helicopters to Columbus hospitals for medical treatment.

Both were reportedly in serious condition. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation of the crash. Also responding and assisting at the scene were members of Fayette County Box65 Scene Support and the Dayton Power & Light Company.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_star2-u3164-1-.jpg

One-vehicle crash occurred on Washington-Waterloo Road