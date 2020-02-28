Private McNichols visits alma mater

Washington High School recently had a surprise visit from Blue Lion alumnus Private Colten McNichols (L). PVT McNichols, a member of the WHS Class of 2019, enlisted in the Marine Corps as a combat engineer and stopped by to see the other students and Principal Tracy Rose (R) after successfully completing boot camp and prior to heading to Camp Geiger, NC.
By Jennifer Woods
jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com
