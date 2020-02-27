Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Henry D. Pace, 1105 Washington No. 4, Washington C.H., Ohio, inducing panic, dismissed per agreement.

Henry D. Pace, 1105 Washington No. 4, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $242.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, tampering with evidence, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

James V. Green, New Holland, Ohio, harassment, pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio, and for good cause shown, it is the order of the court that the complaint herein be, and the same hereby is, dismissed without prejudice.

Chad E. Ingles, 678 Robinson Road 26, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned offense; defendant is in prison; upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Ricky L. Snyder, 6801 Palmer Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $293.70, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 2 years, stay out of Walmart, pay restitution as determined by probation department, provide 40 hours community service work.

Ricky L. Snyder, 6801 Palmer Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of criminal tool, fine $100, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years.

Keenan O. Lee, Columbus, Ohio, failure to comply, now comes State of Ohio by and through Fayette County Prosecuting attorney and hereby moves this court to dismiss without prejudice pursuant to request of counsel for State of Ohio and for good cause shown, it’s the order of the court the complaint be dismissed without prejudice.

Eduardo N. Gracian, 820 Highland Avenue, 1 H, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $155.90, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter upon court costs being paid with prejudice, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice and court costs paid.

Sarah L. Woods, 233 Draper Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, sentenced to 40 hours community service work, 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 1 year, pay restitution (if any) $68.95, stay out of Wal-Mart.

Tammy Detty, 1117 S. Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $200.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed.

Timothy S. Weed, Chillicothe, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $140, sentenced to 40 hours community service work.

Timothy S. Weed, Chillicothe, Ohio, expired registration, court costs $101, costs only.

Melissa M. Keech, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driving under suspension/FRA, fine $150, court costs $60, defendant pled guilty, sentenced to 40 hours community service work, suspend fine and 40 hours community service work if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by May 1, 2020.

Melissa M. Keech, Jeffersonville, Ohio, parking in handicapped parking place, fine $250, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty, fined $250 and court costs.