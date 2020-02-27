RACC hosting pancake and sausage supper Saturday

Rose Ave Community Center (RACC) is blessed to host the third-annual RACC and Day of Caring Pancake and Sausage Supper this Saturday at 5 p.m. to raise funds to help restock the Hygiene Closet Ministry.

Rose Ave Community Center & Day of Caring are committed to helping the community by supplying food and other needed resources, such as hygiene and personal care items, which may not be readily available to those receiving food assistance, those who are homeless, or even those who may just be economically disadvantaged and struggling to “make ends meet.”

The all-volunteer staff at RACC work very hard to help out with all the ministries that are offered, and RACC’s success is a result of supporters like the community, and because of those who need help. One hundred percent of all funds raised through this event will remain in the community to help meet the needs of the homeless and economically disadvantaged neighbors in Fayette County.

To help support this effort and keep this community meal accessible to anyone in need, RACC will gratefully accept donations in any amount on the day of the event. Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 2 to 5 p.m. Please call 740-636-ROSE(7673) for more information.