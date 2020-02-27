Posted on by

Scenes from the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show


The Miami Trace Key Club recently shared more images from the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show held at Miami Trace High School recently. Pictured is Rob Pittser greeting the crowd during the opening ceremony.

Miami Trace senior Talayla Lopez performed.


Isabella Racine, a Washington High School sophomore, received first place.


Members of the Miami Trace Key Club stage crew.


