Scenes from the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show

The Miami Trace Key Club recently shared more images from the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show held at Miami Trace High School recently. Pictured is Rob Pittser greeting the crowd during the opening ceremony.
Miami Trace senior Talayla Lopez performed.
Isabella Racine, a Washington High School sophomore, received first place.
Members of the Miami Trace Key Club stage crew.
The Miami Trace Key Club recently shared more images from the 53rd-annual Teen Talent Show held at Miami Trace High School recently. Pictured is Rob Pittser greeting the crowd during the opening ceremony.
Miami Trace senior Talayla Lopez performed.
Isabella Racine, a Washington High School sophomore, received first place.
Members of the Miami Trace Key Club stage crew.