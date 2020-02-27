Following snow, warmer weather expected

Following a light covering of snow, Fayette County could see temperatures in the mid-50s starting this weekend.

According to weather.com, Fayette County received less than an inch of snow accumulation overnight Wednesday, but meteorologists suggest there could be similar accumulation overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Currently temperatures for Friday are also similar to Thursday with temperatures forecast at a 30 degree high and a 17 degree low with winds blowing up to 25 miles per hour throughout the day. Some early clouds are expected to give way to clear conditions going into Saturday.

Saturday temperatures are not expected to be much higher with a 34 degree high and a 23 degree low and winds continuing to stay up to 15 miles per hour until the nighttime. Some clouds in the morning should subside leaving sunny skies for the afternoon. Currently no precipitation is expected Saturday.

On Sunday, temperatures could rise to a 54 degree high and stay at about 44 degrees, but winds could blow up to 20 miles per hour throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected to shift into mostly cloudy skies by the evening as light rain could begin after midnight at a 70 percent chance.

Going into next week, weather.com is currently projecting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to look similar to each other with high temperatures in the mid-50s and low temps in the mid-40s, but Wednesday could have a chance for a slightly lower temperature at a 36 degree low. Winds should blow around 15 miles per hour all three days, and rain is also currently expected for all three days at varying chances.

Finally, the end of next week could see a return to slightly cooler high temperatures of about the mid-40s from Thursday through Sunday, March 5-8, and low temperatures hovering right around 30 degrees. Each day is also expected to be partly cloudy except Sunday, March 8 which could see mostly sunny skies. Chance for rain is either 10 or 20 percent each day.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of potential winter weather in Fayette County.

