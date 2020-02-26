Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Madison L. Dennis, Waverly, Ohio, theft, fine $250, court costs $250, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspended $250 fine and court costs, 1 year probation.

Madison L. Dennis, Waverly, Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Martin J. Hoagland, 963 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $250, court costs $271.80, sentenced to 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended, 1 year probation, fine $250 and costs.

Martin J. Hoagland, 963 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of criminal tool, case dismissed.

Martin J. Hoagland, 963 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument, dismissed.

Martin J. Hoagland, 963 Delaware Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $141, $100 fine and costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended, 1 year probation.

Heather R. Winters, 8824 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, court costs $35.90, case dismissed with bench warrant fees.

Heather R. Winters, 8824 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $242.90, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail, fine $100 and costs, one year probation, submit to drug/alcohol assessment and complete all recommendations.

Dylan G. Fowler, 113 S. Main Street, No. 109, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, fine $250, court costs $235.90, sentenced to 180 days jail, 180 days jail suspended, one year probation, $250 fine and court costs.

Dylan G. Fowler, 113 S. Main Street, No. 109, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Israel P. Woofter, Greenfield, Ohio, unlawful restraint, court costs $185.90, State/City by and through counsel and moves this court from an order dismissing per request of victim and prosecutor’s conference with her and victim’s advocate. Costs to defendant, motion of the State/City, the above matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Michelle N. Moore, 619 Rawling Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instrument/prior, fine $100, court costs $235.90, sentenced to 90 days jail, 90 days jail suspended, return to rehab and complete treatment, two years probation, $100 fine and costs.

Shaun C. Rooker, 1136 Commons Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $200, court costs $155, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH) charge amended from 4510.11, defendant fined $200 and court costs, 20 hours community service work to be performed within 30 days, 2 points.

Richard A. Brannon, 252 Henkle Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal damages, court costs $60.90, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

David L. Burlile III, 526 Peabody Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $190.90, upon motion of the State of Ohio (WCH), charge amended from 2917.11 disorderly conduct M4, defendant fined $50 and court costs.

John N. Saxton, Leesburg, Ohio, criminal damages, court costs $25, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Dustin J. Wilson, 3416 SR 41, Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.