Students donate supplies to Humane Society

Miami Trace students recently assisted the Fayette Regional Humane Society by bringing in much needed supplies.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Miami Trace High School freshman class officers delivered donations to the humane society. These donations were collected over the course of two weeks and were a community service project thought up by freshman class president Jacob Cline. The donations added up to the amount of 32 items.

According to a press release, since the humane society is always in need of supplies like food, treats and toys, asking the Miami Trace freshmen class to bring in these items was an easy way to help supply these donations. Class vice president Sara Dawson also helped with supplying information about this project. She has donated to the humane society in the past by giving blankets and other supplies. Cline contacted the humane society to get dates and information on what supplies they needed the most.

“We now challenge the community to give to the humane society,” the press release from the freshman class officers said. “They are always in need of both items and people. Come love on these animals to see if one of them fits into your family.”

Cline and Dawson are very engaged students at Miami Trace High School. They are involved in activities such as Future Farmers of America, 4-H, Student Government, Student Council as well as sports, choir, and much more. They love to help in any way they can with the community and will do anything to make sure the community is safe and healthy. For these two student representatives — and the whole class — it has been a pleasant and humbling experience and there is hope for more to come.

The information in this article was provided by the Miami Trace High School.

Miami Trace High School freshman class officers recently worked to provide much needed supplies to the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Pictured are class president Jacob Cline, class vice president Sara Dawson and “Willow,” a puppy at the Humane Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_PuppyPicture.jpg Miami Trace High School freshman class officers recently worked to provide much needed supplies to the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Pictured are class president Jacob Cline, class vice president Sara Dawson and “Willow,” a puppy at the Humane Society. Courtesy photo