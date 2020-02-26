Vehicle pursuit leads to indictment

The man who allegedly fled Washington C.H. police during a Dec. 18 high-speed vehicle pursuit that injured two officers is scheduled to go to trial March 5.

Roger A. Wood Jr., 42, of 521 Gregg St., was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and tampering with evidence, both third degree felonies. In addition to the failure to comply charge, the grand jurors further specified that the operation of the “motor vehicle created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.”

As a specification to the tampering charge, the grand jury found that Wood Jr. had cash “that was contraband involved in the offense” that was subject to criminal forfeiture.

Two Washington C.H. Police Department officers were injured during a pursuit Dec. 18 the began in the City of Washington Court House and ended in a field just outside of the Village of Williamsport in Pickaway County. The officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to reports. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Wood Jr., had an active Adult Protective Services warrant for his arrest.

Wood Jr. did not stop his vehicle and a multi-law enforcement agency pursuit ensued, which traveled from the city through Williamsport. After ending in a field off Grice Road, Wood Jr. fled on foot and was shortly thereafter apprehended without incident, reports said.

While pursuing Wood Jr., the two officers suffered injuries when their cruisers struck a drainage ditch in the field, which immobilized their vehicles. One officer was flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and the other was taken by ambulance to Berger Hospital in Circleville, according to the WPD.

Both officers fully recovered from their injuries, according to authorities.

Wood Jr. is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $51,000 bond.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Wood Jr.

