Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of October 10, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Megan Slagle, 512 Third St., claims amount of $603.62, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Slagle.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Michael and Kristi Slavens, 617 Eastern Ave., claims amount of $921.25, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Michael and Kristi.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Kala Stinson, 621 S North St., claims amount of $196.39, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, satisfaction of judgment.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Michael and Kristi Slavens, 617 Eastern Ave., claims amount of $1,678.87, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Michael and Kristi.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. William Shadley, 841 Pin Oak Place, claims amount of $700.33, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Shadley.

Filed date of October 9, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Thomas and Bridget Coe, 1026 S Fayette St., claims amount of $175.76, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Thomas and Bridget, $76.96.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Jackie Penwell, 1321 Forest St. A, claims amount of $563.21, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Penwell.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Robert Edwards, 15 Lincoln St., Bloomingburg, claims amount of $778.06, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Edwards.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Debbie Pinkerton, 202 St Antoine St., Worthington, claims amount of $303.66, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, dismissal filed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Tracy Patterson, 914 Leesburg Ave., claims amount of $319.07, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Patterson.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Renee Pope, 711 Delaware St., claims amount of $629.85, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Pope.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Renee Pope, 711 Delaware St., claims amount of $687.65, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Pope.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Amy Ogden, 893 Aspen Drive, claims amount of $271.61, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Ogden.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Mark Noel, 219 E Paint St., claims amount of $488.92, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Noel.

Filed date of October 8, 2019

Eagle Loan Co of Ohio, 908 E Main St., Chillicothe v. Danielle and Joshua Mongold, 13102 Vine St., Jeffersonville, claims amount of $2,706.67, judgment date of Dec. 10 of 2019, for Joshua and Danielle.

Eagle Loan Co of Ohio, 908 E Main St., Chillicothe v. Frank and Lindsey Wright, 1049 Broadway St., claims amount of $3,993.57, judgment date of Dec. 5 of 2019, for Frank and Lindsey.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Jason Lane, 909 Washington Ave., claims amount of $513.35, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Lane, $340.26.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Amy Lee, 917 Florence St., claims amount of $125, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Lee.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Bernard Moore, 512 Third St., claims amount of $533.97, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Moore.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Christopher Lucas, 726 Yeoman St., claims amount of $476.48, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Lucas.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Andrew Anderson IV, 923 Clinton Ave., claims amount of $1,358.18, judgment date of Dec. 26 of 2019, satisfaction filed.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Loretta Noel, 1326 Grace St., claims amount of $346.96, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Noel.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Nancy Broughton, 5889 Jester Hill Road, Bainbridge, claims amount of $154.87, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Broughton.

Filed date of October 7, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Derrick Lee, 741 Linden Ave., claims amount of $319.42, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Lee.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Tiffany Mick, 1120 Sycamore St., claims amount of $171.23, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Mick.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Kyle Maddux, 816 Riverbirch Road, claims amount of $189.17, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Maddux.

Kimberly Morris, 3841 Washington Waterloo v. Cottrill Surveying Llc, 8256 State Route 207, Mount Sterling, claims amount of $995, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Filed date of October 4, 2019

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, LA, California v. Austin Morris, Orient, claims amount of $2,038.24, judgment date of Dec. 17 of 2019, dismissal filed.

Lendmark Financial, 1534 N Bridge St., Chillicothe v. Whitney Watts, 5203 State Route 41 NW, claims amount of $4,566.59, judgment date of Dec. 3 of 2019, for Watts.

Filed date of October 3, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Ashley Wightman, 1003 Willard St., claims amount of $280.80, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, judgment for cost.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Jeremy Torbett, 311 E East St., claims amount of $1,531.97, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Torbett.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Jeremy and Darlanna Williamson, 750 Niatross Ct, claims amount of $975.88, judgment date of Dec. 16 of 2019, for Jeremy and Darlanna.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Travis Rinehart, 2035 Heritage Drive, claims amount of $537.06, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Rinehart, $481.68.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Travis Rinehart, 2035 Heritage Drive, claims amount of $683.14, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Rinehart.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Travis Rinehart, 2035 Heritage Drive, claims amount of $735.10, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Rinehart.

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N Main St. v. Kenneth and Alyssa Roark, 627 Willard St., claims amount of $789.18, judgment date of Dec. 2 of 2019, for Kenneth and Alyssa.